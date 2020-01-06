The Cadillac Three’s Neil Mason Marries Chelsea Eager

Congratulations are in order for the Cadillac Three's Neil Mason, who just married girlfriend Chelsea Eager after 5-and-a-half years of dating, People reports.

Mason — who is the drummer for country's Cadillac Three — married the marketing director at Eager's parents' hotel, Gruene Mansion Inn Bed & Breakfast, in New Braunfels, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 4.

New Braunfels is a special place for Eager, who grew up there. Mason further explained the decision to wed in her hometown telling People, saying, "it was important for Chelsea to get married where she grew up."

"I’m from Nashville and since we live here, so much of our life is based around my hometown,” he says. “It’s fun to incorporate hers. All the vendors we are using [are] local to New Braunfels."

One of the local vendors was Faire Floral, whose co-owner, Kortni Johnson, has been friends with Eager since fourth grade. The ceremony was intimate and consisted of just 40 guests. Mason's bandmates Jaren Johnston and Kelby Ray were among the guests, and the bridal party was a family affair for the couple, as his sister, Kate Mason, and Eager's sister, Ashley Murphy, stood beside the couple. The ceremony was officiated by Eager's father.

Eager wore a "simple and classic" white dress, while Mason dressed in a dashing suit. The two had their first dance to "Here Comes My Girl" by Tom Petty. During the reception, guests were treated to beef fajitas, chicken enchiladas and veggie enchiladas, rice and beans.

Mason and Eager first met through mutual friends and maintain a strong relationship by "communicating as much as possible."

The Cadillac Three member has another reason to celebrate, as the band's newest album, Country Fuzz, will be released next month (Feb. 7). The group has already shared "Crackin' Cold Ones With the Boys" from the project.