The Grand Ole Opry just debuted its sixth microphone stand design change in its 100 year history, with the help of 17-year Opry member Carrie Underwood.

Underwood showed off the rhinestone-studded Opry 100th anniversary microphone at her two-show stint there on Tuesday (June 4).

According to an official press release, if you happen to be in Nashville this week for CMA Fest, you can check it out in person: The sparkly new microphone stand will be proudly on display throughout Nashville as part of the festivities.

Thursday, June 5 through Sunday, June 8, the Opry 100 Rhinestone mic stand will be at the Grand Ole Opry booth at CMA Fest in downtown Nashville. Fans can stop by and get a 360 "glam cam" photo moment with the specially-designed Opry 100 rhinestone mic stand.

Carrie Underwood Opry Chris Hollo, Grand Ole Opry loading...

Grand Ole Opry Chris Hollo, Grand Ole Opry loading...

The stand will be on full display under the bright stage lights until the end of the year, when the Opry 100th anniversary celebration dwindles down.

They picked the perfect artist to do the unveiling, too, as the "Southbound" singer usually is wearing something rhinestone-studded while on stage, so she has the perfect vibe to go along with the design.

The last time the Opry made a change to its iconic stage centerpiece, the mic stand, was earlier this year, and Vince Gill had the honor of revealing it to fans.

Underwood has been laying low since her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at came to an end on April 12. Her first stint as a judge on American Idol is complete, as well.

