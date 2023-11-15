Emotions were running high during the last episode of knockout rounds on season 24 of The Voice.

Alexa Wildish was part of the final batch of contestants to hit the singing competition stage on Tuesday night (Nov. 14.) For her song choice, she decided to put her own stamp on none other than Cher's "Believe."

Earlier in the week, Wildish, along with her team mates Lennon VanderDoes and Julia Roome, was given the opportunity to meet with stand-in coaches, Dan + Shay, and this season's Mega Mentor, Wynonna Judd.

Judd was immediately taken in by Wildish and her impressive vocal talent and storytelling ability. The country legend was visibly entranced in the contestant's delivery. “I began to cry and I think that is the biggest compliment.” Judd continued, explaining that Wildish “made me an absolute believer” in the story she was sharing through the lyrics.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney were equally impressed with Wildish, with Mooney calling it “one of the most awestruck moments I have had in my entire life.” Smyers called the hopeful a “total empath,” citing her ability to feel the emotions behind the words.

Press play below to watch Wildish command the knockout stage with her hauntingly slow and equally beautiful take on "Believe."

After such impressive feedback during rehearsals, it was no surprise that the judges were totally blown away by Wildish. John Legend didn't beat around the bush: “It was perfect, perfectly done," he raved.

Wildish and her standout version of a classic song earned her a spot in the playoffs. Her coach, Niall Horan, explained that he chose Wildish over VanderDoes and Roome because "she is a one-in-a-million talent.”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.