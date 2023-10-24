&#8216;The Voice:&#8217; Chechi Sarai Advances After Team Gwen Battle Round Win [Watch]

The Voice returned for another round of Battles on Tuesday night (Oct. 24).

During the latest edition of showdowns, Gwen Stefani matched up two of her younger contestants, Calla Prejean and Chechi Sarai, to fight to keep their spot on her team. Stefani challenged the two hopefuls with leaving their mark on Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again.”

During the coaching session prior to hitting the stage, Stefani explained that she wasn’t just looking for vocal talent. Instead, she was interested in seeing how Prejean and Sarai delivered the song, encouraging the pair to lean into vulnerable emotions.

If the performance was one thing, it was emotional! Prejean and Sarai kicked things off on a dimly lit stage while the tempo slowly picked up. The passion began to build, with both of the women taking turns exchanging the heartfelt vocals before coming together to serve up something special. Press play below to see the duo's take on Lady Gaga’s song.

When it was time to hear from the coaches, John Legend noted that it took a little for Prejean to open up and called Sarai “exceptionally gifted.”

Reba McEntire gave Sarai similarly impressive feedback, "Chechi, your voice is incredible. I mean the low to high."

Speaking to the pair, McEntire continued, "You two singing together complemented each other because, Calla, when you sang those low notes, it was like a whisper. It was just so tender."

After hearing her fellow coaches' opinions, Stefani seemed to share similar feelings and decided to advance Chechi, and her vocal power, in the competition.

"It was a really hard decision, but I just know that Chechi has what it takes to have a flawless performance. She has an original sound. She's somebody I can really work with, and I can help her. I'm excited for that."

Following the conclusion of the Battle Rounds, the competition will move into the knockout phase. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.

