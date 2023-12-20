Before getting down to business and crowing a winner of this season of The Voice, the coaches treated viewers to their own version of a Christmas classic.

Leaving their red chairs behind, Reba McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan all took turns leading “Let It Snow” before coming together for rich harmonies. Dressed to the nines, the Season 24 coaches gathered around a red piano decorated to holiday perfection. Press play below to watch McEntire, Legend, Stefani and Horan get in the festive spirit!

At the end of the night, it was announced that Huntley is the latest winner of the singing competition show. Along with being named the most recent winner of the singing competition, Huntley will also take home $100,000 cash, an extravagant vacation for two to one of two Universal theme parks and a recording deal with Universal Music Group.

Before being announced the winner, Huntley took the stage with his coach, Niall Horan, for one final performance. For their song, Huntley and his coach, Niall Horan, decided to offer up a tender version of Bob Dylan’s “Knocking on Heaven’s Door.” Strumming out the melody, Huntley and Horan found a way to combine their drastically different sounds to create a memorable performance. Press play below to see how Horan's more delicate vocals work with Huntley's distinctive raspy tone that he has become known for.

The Voice will return early next year on Feb. 26 for Season 25 with Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan+Shay and Chance the Rapper serving as coaches.