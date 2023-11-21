The Playoffs have arrived in Season 24 of The Voice! Coach Niall Horan’s team took the stage first, with six contestants fighting for just three spots in the live shows.

One of those contestants was Huntley, who was tasked by his coach to try his hand at David Kushner’s “Daylight.” During rehearsals, Horan shared that he picked this song because it pairs big emotions with big vocals, something that Huntley has been becoming known for during his tenure on the singing competition. Horan offered up some words of advice too, encouraging Huntley to step out of his comfort zone and continue to bring his vocals to the next level.

Fresh from rehearsals, Huntley took Horan’s advice to the big stage, pushing his vocals farther than he has before. Instead of implementing flashy lighting choices or inserting dramatic stage movements, Huntley allowed all the attention to be focused on his vocals and those accompanying emotions. Press play below to watch Huntley's impassioned performance for yourself.

His delivery of "Daylight" landed with the coaches. Gwen Stefani kicked off the feedback round, saying, “I just can’t believe how amazing you are.”

She continued, “Every single time your actual vocal ability, especially in the lane of music that you do and your style of singing, it is masterful.”

The positive praise continued from John Legend, who called Huntley Grammy-worthy before Horan was asked to offer his own feedback to his contestant. He applauded Huntley's ability to embrace a different song choice than he might normally gravitate toward and labeled his performance the best he has done (so far) on The Voice.

At the close of the show, it was announced that Huntley, Nini Iris and Mara Justine will advance to represent Team Niall in the next phase of the competition. Playoffs will continue when The Voice returns on Monday (11/27) on NBC.