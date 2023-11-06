The Voice returned for the final night of Battles on Monday (Nov. 6).

Niall Horan kicked things off by pairing up Huntley and Brailey Lenderman, two singers who left their mark during auditions. For their showdown, Horan tasked the pair to leave another mark, this time on Hootie & the Blowfish's 1994 hit "Hold My Hand."

Before hitting the stage, Horan met with Huntley and Lenderman to work through the song choice and their respective stage presences. He encouraged both of the hopefuls to attack the song with confidence, reassuring them to add their own flair along the way.

For their time on stage, Huntley and Lenderman had the audience swaying along, while the judges — Reba McEntire included — were shown smiling back at the contestants.

Just before the song came to a close, Huntly made sure his battle partner knew he cared for her, mouthing “I love you” and holding a hand heart.

Press play to watch the pair’s take on the popular Hootie & the Blowfish song.

The coaches were obviously pleased with the matchup, but were left a little concerned that Horan was going to take home the Season 24 win.

“Wow, wow, oh my gosh. I just was not expecting that. That was amazing," expressed Gwen Stefani first. The No Doubt singer continue to offer up praise to the contestants individually, calling out Lenderman's tone and power before turning her attention to Huntley.

"Huntley, like, I'm worried that you might win this show," she said.

With feedback like that, it’s not a surprise that Stefani threw her vote behind Huntley to move onto the Knockout Rounds.

John Legend remarked that “there’s something special about that crackle in your voice,” and continued, “so dude, you’re great!”

Taking into account all of the feedback shared while also weighing his own thoughts, Horan announced that Huntley would be moving on to the next phase of the singing competition.

Speaking directly to the camera, the coach said: “I just can’t wait to see what he does in the knockouts now!”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.