The fans know what they are doing, and Monday night's (Dec. 11) episode is proof. Fan week is officially underway for The Voice Season 24, meaning the fans picked a song for each of the remaining nine contestants to sing as part of the semifinals.

Fans matched country rocker Huntley with “Way Down We Go” by Icelandic blues and rock band, Kaleo. Before hitting the stage in front of the live studio audience, Huntley met with his coach, Niall Horan, to go over their attack plan. It was during that mentorship session that Huntley likened himself, and his commanding stage presence, to “Joe Cocker meets Hosier.”

For his time on the semifinal’s stage, Huntley appeared center stage, standing on top of a pile of large speakers. As the song progressed, he ditched his perch and headed to the edges of the stage. Throughout the song, Huntley was building anticipation -- something Horan encouraged -- before hitting an impressive high note and eventually returning back to his starting point and accompanying speakers. Press play below to watch Huntley’s version of Kaleo’s “Way Down We Go.”

Horan’s fellow coach, John Legend, kicked off the feedback portion of Huntley’s time on the stage. He applauded the hopeful's ability to create a clear picture of who he is as an artist and agreed with his self description of Cocker mixed with country rapper, Hosier. He confidently declared, “I’m a fan.”

Horan was equally impressed with his teammate and the fan’s ability to pick the right track to allow Huntley to shine. Calling the fan selection “perfect,” the former One Direction member let Huntley know he “smashed it.”

Voting commenced at the end of the show. Fans are able to vote one time for one artist, votes can be submitted via The Voice app or by going here. Voting results will be announced during tomorrow’s (Dec. 12) episode when the group of 9 is reduced to the Top 5.