‘The Voice:’ Jordan Rainer Impresses Gwen Stefani with Blake Shelton Cover

Fan week is officially underway for The Voice Season 24. During this special series of shows, each of the nine semifinalists were asked to put their own spin on tracks selected by fans.

For Oklahoma native Jordan Rainer, that meant an opportunity to tackle Blake Shelton's "Ol' Red." Like in weeks prior, Rainer was afforded the chance to workshop her song with her coach, Reba McEntire, before hitting the stage. Throughout her time on the singing competition, Rainer has shared a special connection with McEntire, who's also an "Okie." Even before hearing her team member's semifinal song, McEntire called Rainer a "star” and celebrated her "different" and "unique" presence.

During their mentoring session, The Queen of Country encouraged Rainer to push her storytelling to the next level. Taking hint’s from the song’s lyrics, Rainer lifted her signature sunglasses as she sang, “Now, Ol' Red got real used to seein'/ His lady every night.” Rainer also added in some more stage movement to her number including navigating some pretty steep steps. Press play below to see Rainer's cover of Shelton's popular track.

After hearing Rainer’s take on her husband’s song, Gwen Stefani appeared blown away. After sharing that she'd never think she would hear (or see) a woman's cover of the song, Stefani labeled it one of Rainer's best; “that was probably my favorite performance that you’ve done.”

Next up it was time to hear from McEntire herself. The Queen of Country let Rainer know how proud of her she was. In addition to her vocal strength, the country legend applauded how Rainer navigated the stage, including the high stairs.

Voting launched at the end of the show. Fans are able to vote one time for one artist, votes can be submitted via The Voice app or by visiting nbc.com/VoiceVote. Voting results will be announced during tomorrow’s (Dec. 12) episode when the group of 9 is reduced to the Top 5.