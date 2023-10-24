Coach Gwen Stefani had some tough choices to make during Monday (Oct. 23) night’s episode of The Voice.

For her second Battle of the night, Stefani paired contestants Kristen Brown and Juliette Ojeda up to compete to keep their spots. She challenged the young hopefuls with tackling an intimidating track, “That’s the Way it is” by none other than Celine Dion.

Instead of backing down from the daunting task at hand, Brown and Ojeda tackled it head on, encouraging each other to fully embrace their vocals. Between their impressive vocal control that earned more than one “wow” and confident demeanor, both Brown and Ojeda proved why they deserved to be on season 24 of the singing competition. Press play below to see the performance for yourself.

Clearly impressed, Stefani plainly remarked “That’s like the hardest song in the world.”

All four coaches were impressed were impressed after they finished their performance. Each coach echoed some variation on the sentiment that both singers were talented and evenly matched, and that Stefani had a difficult decision ahead of her. "I don't have a favorite. You're both just absolutely wonderful. So, congratulations," Reba McEntire said during her time to speak.

Finally, Stefani proclaimed Brown the winner and she advanced to the next phase of the show. Brown previously clinched her spot with her cover of Carrie Underwood's "Blown Away" during the Blind Auditions.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.