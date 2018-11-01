Beverly McClellan, who made her mark as a fan favorite from the first season of The Voice in 2011, died of cancer on Tuesday (Oct. 30) at the age of 49.

According to a GoFundMe page established for the vocalist, McClellan was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in March, which eventually spread to her bladder, colon and intestines. Her wife, Monique, shared the news of her passing with fans on Facebook, noting, "She was surrounded by so much love and we shared some beautiful last days."

During McClellan's tenure on The Voice, she caught the attention of both coaches Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera with her rendition of “Piece of My Heart," ultimately joining Aguilera's team and going as far as the final four. The show extended its condolences via a social media post Oct. 31.