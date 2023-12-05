‘The Voice': Season 23 Top 9 Revealed — See the List!

The first batch of live voting results for Season 24 of The Voice have been announced! During Tuesday night's (Dec. 5) episode of the singing competition, the Top 12 narrowed down to the Top 9.

Country music has been well represented during the latest season of the show with many standouts, including Ruby Leigh from Reba McEntire's team, BIAS from Team Gwen Stefani, Huntley from Niall Horan's team and John Legend's folk-leaning pick, Lila Forde.

Last night's episode showed Leigh courageously covering a McEntire song in front of McEntire, and it could not have gone over better for the young singer. Leigh's version of "You Lie" earned her high praise from all the coaches, including McEntire. After hearing Leigh's crack at her "range-y sucker," McEntire proclaimed that the 16-year-old "blew it out of the water."

Leigh's performance earned her enough votes to immediately advance to the semi-final round. She was in good country company, with BIAS, Forde, Huntley and Jacquie Roar also advancing without having to fight to claim the last spot through the "instant save."

Unfortunately for Jordan Rainer, a country singer from McEntire's team, she was left to have to sing during the results show along with Azan, Tanner Massey and Kara Tenae.

Fighting for the instant save, Rainer chose to sing the Patty Loveless classic "Blame It on Your Heart." Before hearing the results, McEntire said it would be a shame if Rainer was sent home at this stage in the competition. That sentiment seemed to be shared by Niall Horan, who said he couldn't "understand how Jordan's in this position."

Thankfully for McEntire and Rainer, at the end of the show it was announced that the hopeful had earned enough votes to clinch the final spot in the Top 9! Read on below to see the complete list.

The Voice Season 24 Top 9 Contestants (in the order they were revealed):

Mac Royals, Team Legend

BIAS, Team Stefani

Ruby Leigh, Team McEntire

Mara Justine, Team Horan

Lila Forde, Team Legend

Huntley, Team Horan

Jacquie Roar, Team McEntire

Nini Iris, Team Horan

Jordan Rainer, Team McEntire

Going by the numbers, Team McEntire and Team Horan have a leg up in the competition with three contestants each heading to the semi-finals. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

