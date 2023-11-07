The Knockouts brought the action during Tuesday night's (Nov. 7) episode of The Voice.

For the second matchup of the night, Tanner Massey, Chechi Sarai and Rudi from Team Gwen Stefani were challenged with fighting to keep their spots on her team. Before hitting the elimination stage, the contestants had a chance to work through their songs with Stefani and this season's Mega Mentor, Wynonna Judd.

Massey was up first to show off his vocal chops to Judd and Stefani. Judd didn’t mince words after hearing the 19-year-old's take on "In My Blood."

“That was amazing,” she said, adding that his performance brought forward powerful emotions similar to those that she felt when her mom died.

Sarai was up next and earned similarly positive feedback from Judd. She applauded Sarai's ability to sound modern while reminding the country legend of great musical moments from the past.

Last up was Rudi, who seemed to throw Judd for a loop. She wasn’t expecting Rudi — who showed up with literal bows on her shirt during rehearsals — to select such an unexpected song choice in “Smokin’ Out the Window.”

Press play below to watch Massey, Sarai and Rudi's impressive three-way Knockout!

Once Massey, Sarai and Rudi were given the chance to show off their final workshopped songs, it was time to hear from the rest of the coaches. Niall Horan shared that he felt some regret about letting Massey leave his team. He noted the growth the young singer has gone through so far in the competition, saying, “You were incredible today, Tanner.”

Coach John Legend applauded everything about Sarai’s performance, from her stage presence to her impressive vocal range. Lastly, Reba McEntire expressed that she really enjoyed the confidence that Rudi brought to the stage and how comfortable she made the audience feel.

After hearing from her fellow coaches, Stefani was faced with making the difficult decision about which contestant to advance. When it came down to it, she decided to advance Tanner. She cited the full potential that the young singer can grow into and was amazed with what he has done so far.

The excitement of the night continued for Rudi, who earned two steal votes — one from McEntire and one from Legend — and a save from her coach. Now holding all the cards, Rudi evaluated which team she wanted to continue with on the singing competition. After weighing her options, Rudi decided to follow her heart and stay with Team Stefani.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.