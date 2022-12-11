The War and Treaty Are Ready For a ‘Fearless’ New Beginning With Their ‘Blank Page’ EP

The War and Treaty -- aka husband-and-wife vocal duo Michael and Tanya Trotter -- are starting fresh in 2023, and they couldn't be more excited for their next musical chapter.

To that end, the duo released their Blank Page EP in early November, previewing a yet-to-be-announced new album with four tracks that showcase their bluesy, genre-bending sound and shimmering, signature vocal harmonies.

Blank Page's release day came at a potent moment in the War and Treaty's career. Already a favorite group in the worlds of Americana and roots music, and fresh off a September win in the Duo/Group of the Year category at the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards, the duo stepped out in front of a mainstream country audience at the 2022 CMA Awards ceremony, performing their rendition of "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)" with Brothers Osborne. It was their second time performing on an awards show stage -- they also joined Dierks Bentley for "Pride (In the Name of Love)"at the 2021 ACMs -- and the War and Treaty's star is only continuing to rise as they head into 2023.

As they introduce themselves to a new demographic of fans, the War and Treaty say that they're foraying into this new chapter of their career without fear.

"[This EP] is literally about starting over, in the words of Chris Stapleton," Michael told Taste of Country on the red carpet before the BMI Awards in Nashville in November.

"We all just came out of a serious ordeal, with the pandemic and everything like that," he continues. "Tanya and I just decided to write a couple of songs from a blank canvas -- from a blank page -- and just really [be] fearless in starting over. [We're] really excited for everyone to hear it."

In a press release, the War and Treaty describe Blank Page's title track as the catalyst for their new batch of music. "The song 'Blank Page' came at a pivotal moment for Tanya and I, because much like everyone else trying to find their footing after the pandemic, we felt as if we were starting over, and that can leave anyone feeling [crippled] or euphoric," Michael states.

"It all depends on how you see it," he added, "and it just so happens that this time for us, it's euphoric."

The War and Treaty's Blank Page EP was produced by Dave Cobb. A full album is expected to follow from the duo in 2023.