The War & Treaty Announce New ‘Lover’s Game’ Album

The new War & Treaty album is all about love. Married duo Michael and Tanya Trotter announced Lover's Game on Friday (Feb. 3). It's a 10-song project that serves as their first major label release.

The War & Treaty will tour with Chris Stapleton this summer, and this new album makes it clear their connection runs deeper. Dave Cobb — Stapleton's favorite record producer — helms an album that is mostly written by the Trotters. They exclusively wrote seven of the songs, with Cobb and Dave Barnes joining for two and Beau Bedford penning one more.

4 Songs on Lover's Game were included on War & Treaty's Blank Page EP (2022)

The duo joined Brothers Osborne for a Rolling Stones tribute at the 2022 CMA Awards

War & Treaty are from Albion, Mich.

The title track, "That's How Love Is Made," "Blank Page" and "Dumb Luck" are the four previously released songs. The War & Treaty are known for genre-blending and strong musicianship. "Lover's Game" is a wild rocker while the slow, tender "Blank Page" relies on piano for its R&B mood.

Both Michael and Tanya share lead vocals, but more often than not, their combined harmonies power the music. The new album promises to pull back the layers of a maturing relationship. In a press release, they say every note is about love and the intention of love.

The War & Treaty's Lover's Game is their first full-length album on Mercury Nashville.

The War & Treaty's Lover's Game Tracklist:

1. "Lover's Game" (Michael Trotter Jr., Tanya Trotter, Dave Cobb)

2. "Blank Page" (Trotter, Trotter)

3. "An't No Harmin' Me" (Trotter, Trotter)

4. "Yesterday's Burn" (Trotter, Trotter)

5. "That's How Love Is Made" (Trotter, Trotter, Dave Barnes)

6. "The Best That I Have" (Trotter, Trotter)

7. "Dumb Luck" (Beau Bedford)

8. "Angel" (Trotter, Trotter)

9. "Up Yonder" (Trotter, Trotter)

10. "Have You a Heart" (Trotter, Trotter)

