War and Treaty’s Michael Trotter Treated After Stage Fall

The War and Treaty's Michael Trotter received medical attention after taking a fall on stage at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday night (March 1).

The duo were part of the Rock the Ryman show, which brought several country acts together to celebrate the intersection of country and rock and roll. Little Big Town, the Cadillac Three and Maddie & Tae were also on the lineup.

"Michael took a fall on the Ryman stage tonight and is currently receiving medical care," a tweet reveals. "He is in good spirits. We will keep you updated. Thank you for all your prayers."

The War & Treaty is husband-and-wife duo Michael and Tanya Trotter. The Michigan natives released an EP called Blank Page on UMG Nashville last fall and have a new album called Lover's Game slated for March 10.

After building a following in Americana music, War and Treaty found national acclaim after performing a cover of U2's "Pride" with Dierks Bentley at the 2021 ACM Awards. Seventeen months later, they'd take the stage at the CMA Awards to sing "It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It)" with Brothers Osborne. That grouping performs the same song on Stoned Cold Country, a country tribute to the Rolling Stones.

2023 closed with even more high-profile gigs for the pair. A spot on ABC's CMA Country Christmas introduced the powerful vocalists to a whole new audience. Then they performed with Zac Brown Band during Nashville's televised New Year's Eve show.

The Trotters have a week before their next show, a March 9 date in New York City. Later this month, they'll begin the Lover's Game Tour in Oklahoma City.