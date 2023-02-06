Why Thomas Rhett’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Think His Fame Is ‘Weird’

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Being a worldwide success with countless No. 1 songs, world tours and too many awards to count has to be the coolest thing ever. Not if you ask Thomas Rhett's daughter Ada James, though.

Recently, the father of four opened up to Audacy's Katie & Company about an incident that occurred when the family was Christmas shopping in Nashville. He explains that he and his girls — wife Lauren and daughters Willa, Ada, Lennon and Lillie — were picking out a tree for the holiday, when some fans noticed the star and wanted to take some pictures.

"Ada James looked at me and she said, 'Why do people like you?'" he recalls, telling the story of when his 5-year-old noticed the commotion. "I love how blunt kids say stuff. I was just like, 'You know, Daddy sings music, and I think that those folks like Daddy's music and they wanted a picture.'"

"And she was like, 'That's so weird,'" he adds.

It's inevitable that he'll be recognized, since Rhett and his girl gang don't avoid public outings. Earlier this year, the family went skiing together, and the singer says that they love going on road trips, too.

"My kids love getting on the bus. They love getting in their bunks," he says. "They think it's the coolest thing in the world … it's pretty full-circle because it's exactly what I used to love to do with my dad."

Rhett's father, of course, is acclaimed country songwriter Rhett Akins, so the now 32-year-old "Die a Happy Man" star grew up a similar way to his own girls. The oldest daughter, Willa Gray, is adopted, and the family hopes to adopt more kids in the future.