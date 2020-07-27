The country community has always been a close one, both onstage and off. So. it's really no surprise that when Thomas Rhett needed a boat to sail away on this past weekend, his pal and fellow country comrade Luke Bryan came to the rescue.

“Thanks Luke Bryan for letting us get on on the boat today," Rhett wrote on Sunday (July 26) alongside a gorgeous picture of him and wife Lauren with fishing poles in hand.

"Glad y’all caught some buddy," Bryan responded in the comments of the post.

Indeed, it seemed like the much-loved couple had a beautiful day to be on the water and enjoy some downtime together. Fans will recall the couple became mommy and daddy for the third time this past February when the two welcomed daughter Lennon Love. And since Rhett’s 2020 The Center Point Road Tour was rescheduled for 2021, these two have had plenty of time to spend with Lennon and her two big sisters, Willa Gray and Ada James, during the ongoing pandemic.

But heck, even the best mom and dad need a break sometimes. Even if, of course, both are raring to get back home to the kiddies at the end of it!

“As a parent you talk about alone time a bunch,” Rhett wrote alongside another beach picture of him and Lauren that he shared on Instagram last week. “Then you get it. 12 minutes in you say, “wow I miss my kids.”

The pics also gave fans a look at the buff bods that both Rhett and his gorgeous wife are sporting at the moment.

“The Abs making a come back,” commented DJ/musician Diplo, who recently released a new album where he collaborated with both Rhett and Zac Brown.

"Haha, less beer is key,” Rhett quickly replied. Cheers to that!