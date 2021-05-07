Thomas Rhett’s Three Kids Have Made Him More Grateful for His Mom

Thomas Rhett has seen a new side of his wife, Lauren Akins, as they've expanded their family to include three daughters.

"Getting to watch my wife get to be a mom to three babies, and how much work it is just being not only a parent, but being a mother to three girls — I just watch my wife sometimes and I'm like, 'I don't know how you do this; I don't know how you do this with such grace," Rhett shared during a recent media roundtable.

"I've said this before, but she's my superhero, and someone I get to learn from every day," he adds.

Five-year-old Willa Gray, 3-year-old Ada James and 1-year-old Lennon Love haven't only added a new dimension to Rhett and Lauren's relationship, though — they've also changed the way he views his mom and mother-in-law.

"I think when you have kids, you have this whole other sense of gratefulness for what your mom did for you growing up," Rhett notes, "and realizing how many times she wanted to rip your head off and didn't."

Rhett's Mother's Day weekend will be a busy one this year: He played his first of three shows at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday night (May 6), and has shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday night, too (May 7-8).

Rhett released his newest album, Country Again, Side A, on April 30. Side B is due out later this year — the exact details have not yet been announced, however — and he'll also be out on tour this summer.

