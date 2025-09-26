Erika Kirk’s Words Inspire Tim Allen to Forgive the Man Who Killed His Father 60 Years Ago

Tim Allen says he finally found the strength to let go of decades of anger — inspired by the words of Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

On Thursday (Sept. 25), the Shifting Gears star revealed on social media that he was “deeply affected” by Erika’s message of forgiveness during her husband’s memorial service over the weekend.

Her decision to forgive the man accused of killing her husband, Allen said, gave him the strength to forgive the drunk driver who killed his father nearly 60 years ago.

'I Forgive the Man Who Killed My Father'

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: ‘That man … that young man … I forgive him.’ That moment deeply affected me,” Allen wrote in a post on X.

“I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad," he continued. "I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’”

He ended his note simply: “Peace be with you all.”

Carrying His Father’s Loss

In November 1964, when Allen was just 11 years old, his father was killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver.

The Home Improvement star has spoken openly about the lasting pain of that loss. In a 2011 interview with ABC’s 20/20, he admitted that it left him questioning his faith.

“For years, I just did not like this idea of God, church,” he said. “[I was] still a churchgoer, but constantly a cynic.”

Over time, however, Allen said his outlook shifted. “Whoever built me, this is too much, too weird that it happened by accident. It didn’t happen by accident.”

Erika Kirk’s Words

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University earlier this month.

At his memorial, Erika publicly forgave Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused in the killing.

“Our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do,’” she shared.

Erika added, “That man, that young man … I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it’s what Charlie would do.”

Her words, Allen said, are what helped him finally move forward after decades of struggle.

What’s Next for Tim Allen

Allen will reunite with his Home Improvement co-stars Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning in the season 2 premiere of ABC’s Shifting Gears, airing Oct. 1.