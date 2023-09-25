Months before the tour even kicks off, Tim McGraw has added a new leg of dates to his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.

The singer is adding 11 new dates to the trek, which will be interspersed into the existing run of dates that begins next March. The new stops will take McGraw to cities in Texas, California, New York and more, plus two Canadian cities.

The newly-announced dates extend from March through June, meaning that although there will be more shows on the trek total, the new announcement isn't extending McGraw's Standing Room Only Tour beyond its originally announced duration.

The Standing Room Only Tour is named for McGraw's newest album, which came out in August and is his 17th studio project to date. Previously announced opener Carly Pearce will join McGraw on all new dates on the trek.

All newly-announced tickets will go on sale this Friday (Sept. 29) at 10AM local time. For dates and details, visit McGraw's website.

Tim McGraw's 2024 Standing Room Only Tour — New Dates:

March 22 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

March 23 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Apr. 11 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Apr. 27 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

May 2 -- Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre

May 3 -- Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 4 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

May 10 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

June 14 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

June 28 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum

June 29 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center