Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Have an Agreement When It Comes to Gift Giving

Tim McGraw guest-starred on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 23, to talk about new current album, Here on Earth, update viewers on his life in quarantine and share what he got for his wife, Faith Hill, on her 53rd birthday.

"This year, she just got some roses, so that was all she got this year," McGraw tells host Jimmy Kimmel of the gift he bought for Hill, who celebrated her birthday two days prior, on Sept. 21.

McGraw, of course, has good reason for treating his wife to only one gift this year. He explains how the couple have made somewhat of a tradition out of simple gift-giving, as they've vowed to only spend one-hundred dollars on each other on the big days like holidays and birthdays.

"We've gotten each other extravagant things over the years," he reasons of the pair, who have been going strong for over 20 years. "A couple of years ago we decided that what we're going to do is we’re only going to spend a hundred dollars each for Christmases or birthdays. I mean every now and then, I'll go over the limit and do something stupid. But for the most part, for the last four or five years, we've tried to stick to about a hundred bucks each to give gifts."

WATCH: Tim McGraw Stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live

Although McGraw admits he sometimes splurges on Hill, he also once went out of his way to DIY a special gift for her. The singer made use of his creative side and hand-painted her a portrait and message on a personalized mug.

"Look. I'm artistic and creative. I can do something really cool and something special that means a lot to my wife," he explains. "So what I did was I went to a ceramic shop, and I got a cup because she likes her coffee in the morning. So I got this cup, and I painted it."

"I did this beautiful paint job on this cup. I wrote this beautiful phrase on the back, and I painted it …" McGraw continues, building anticipation and engaging Kimmel. "It was so beautiful, so I thought I'd show it, but if I show this to you, we'd have to go into business."

When McGraw brings the mug into view for everyone to see at home, it becomes clear that his painting skills haven't quite measured up with his musical skills. In fact, he can hardly read what he wrote on the cup.

"Isn't it gorgeous?" he says with a hint of sarcasm, "I don’t even know if I can read it ... This is my intelligent songwriting: As the sun sets, I will love you more."

"That’s beautiful, except for, don't you drink coffee in the morning?" Kimmel quips.

"[Faith] could throw some tequila in it for the evening," McGraw hilariously replies.

The mug was a hit with his wife, nonetheless, and McGraw reflects that he thinks it was "perfect."

McGraw, who was visiting Kimmel virtually from his Tennessee home, later returned to deliver a special rendition of his current single, "I Called Mama," the first single from his recently released 16th studio album, Here on Earth. The 16-song project — which marks McGraw’s first since returning to Big Machine Label Group — follows his 2015 album Damn Country Music and a duets album with his wife, The Rest of Our Life. McGraw and Hill will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6, 2020.

