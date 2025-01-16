Tim McGraw Reveals Field of Dreams Concert

Tim McGraw is set to become the first ever artist to play the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

The baseball field is the focus of Kevin Costner's movie of the same name from 1989.

McGraw — an avid baseball fan — will headline an all-day concert at the venue on Aug. 30. No other artists have been announced.

Since Field of Dreams was released, the field has been maintained, but has rarely been used for large commercial events like this.

That changed in 2021 when Major League Baseball hosted a game between Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. Another followed in 2022.

Ticket sales for the general public begin on Jan. 24.

General admission tickets will cost $99.99 through Stubhub, but fans can save $30 during a pre-sale that begins on Jan. 20.

The date of the concert coincides with McGraw's father (and former MLB star) Tug McGraw's birthday. He died in 2004.

The field that was used for the movie is not the same one MLB used, although they were right next to one another, and anyone with a ticket to McGraw's concert will have access to the movie site field.

It's not clear where on the farm the stage will be set up. It's also not clear how many people will be allowed.

During the baseball games, just over 7,800 people filled the stands. This show is one of just a handful of dates on McGraw's official tour calendar after a busy schedule in 2024.

It's worth noting that McGraw and Costner are friends and have worked together on the same TV show together previously. Before starring in 1883, McGraw played James Dutton during a flashback sequence from Yellowstone, on which Costner starred as John Dutton.

When Costner's Horizon movie was announced, McGraw showed some love on social media: