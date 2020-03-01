Tim McGraw Is a Proud ‘Girl Dad’

Since the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, the hashtag #girldad has been trending on social media as a way for fathers to honor Bryant's legacy as a dad to four daughters (one of which died along with him in the crash).

Tim McGraw knows a thing or three about being a girl dad, as he's the proud papa to three daughters with wife Faith Hill. He's also a sports fan, and so it comes as no surprise that he posted his own #girlldad tribute recently.

McGraw chose a split photo, with the top image showing his daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey when they were very young; and the bottom showing them at their current ages of 22, 21, and 18, respectively. Audrey is the youngest, but will be leaving the couple with an empty nest very soon as she will be graduating high school.

The singer has been shaking things up already in 2020, Just 10 days after he announced he'd split from Sony Music Nashville, he revealed his plans to return to his former label, Big Machine Records, for his upcoming release Here on Earth. He's also announced the 2020 Here on Earth Tour, which begins July 10. McGraw let fans know that anyone who buys a ticket will also get a CD of his new album for free.

