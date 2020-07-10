The title track of Tim McGraw's next album is an ethereal look at the meaning of life. Readers can press play above to hear "Here on Earth," released on Friday (July 10).

A grandiose melody — prominent drums, bagpipes and other assorted effects — accompany McGraw's search for the reason we're all put on this giant, spinning globe.

"It's like you've opened my eyes for the very first time / Yeah, lovin' you is why I'm here on Earth," he sings at the very end.

"It just tells a story — I mean, which I love more than anything, and what it's great about country music anyways: It's telling great stories," McGraw told The Boot and other media members back in May. "It tells a story from start to finish, and it sort of tells it, you know, in a lyrical way, about meeting for the first time and having kids and what life's like and what the meaning of life is 'here on Earth'. It talks about what all that means and how important it is."

Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite co-wrote "Here on Earth."

Here on Earth will be McGraw's first solo album since 2015's Damn Country Music, and his first since re-joining Big Machine Label Group in February. In 2017, McGraw pivoted to Sony to release "Speak to a Girl," a duet with his wife, Faith Hill, that would later be released on their The Rest of Our Life duets album.

In September, McGraw was enthusiastic about his next album, which he'd said was completed or near completion at the time; however, that was before his label switch. In May, McGraw released "I Called Mama" as a single from Here on Earth.

McGraw had planned to spend this summer on the road for his Here on Earth Tour; however, that trek is one of many canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

