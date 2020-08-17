Tim McGraw is fast approaching the Aug. 21 release date for his 15th album, Here on Earth. That said, his wife, Faith Hill, and three daughters decided to make this particular album (put out in a peculiar, to say the least, year) one for the family memory books.

Hill posted a video to her social media of the couple dancing to McGraw's new tunes, explaining that she and their children were honoring the man of the house with a special private release celebration—and, perhaps unbelievably given Hill and McGraw's joint robust careers, the first ever of its type in which the family debuted a listening party just among themselves.

“The girls and I surprised Tim with our first ever family album release party,“ Hill confessed. “Yeah, I know.....Honestly, it is the truth. We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever.

“An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded. We listened to the double vinyl records blaring from the speakers!!!!!! A night we will never forget.

“Here is a small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the Mcgraw house of women.

“We are so proud of this man!!!!!! He has created a masterpiece.“

The video Hill posted is guaranteed to get anyone in a romantic mood, most of all the couple's daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, who give a collective and adorable squeal as McGraw dares to romantically dip his wife during their sweet dance.

The pair—Hill barefoot, McGraw in sneakers and shorts—are not dressed to impress anyone but themselves, and their casual but sensual familiarity as they move around a sparkly lit room is testament to their enduring marriage (they will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary this October).

The new album marks McGraw's first solo album since 2015's Damn Country Music and his first since re-joining Big Machine Label Group in February.

