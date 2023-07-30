Tim McGraw Explains How He’ll Stay Safe if Fans Throw Things Onstage During Tour

When Tim McGraw returns to the road next year, he's hoping to keep everybody safe without sacrificing an up-close-and-personal fan experience.

The singer recently announced his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour, which will hit 33 arenas across the U.S. and Canada starting next spring. Since the last time McGraw mounted a full-scale tour, there's been an uptick in incidents of fans throwing things onstage -- in some cases, even hurting the artist -- at shows in country music and beyond. Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Wallen and Adele are just a few of the artists who've been smacked by everything from a cell phone to a cowboy boot while onstage.

In a new interview with ET Online, McGraw says the trend is concerning, but he's not planning to put up extra barriers or double up on security when he begins his own tour.

"Hopefully I'm still spry, and [I] hope I can dodge and duck and leap," the singer says, referring to what he hopes will be his quick reflexes should anyone decide to throw something onstage. "I mean, it's absolutely crazy, and then you ruin the show for everybody else [if you throw an item at an artist.]"

Still, safety is a big focus at McGraw's upcoming show -- and for him, that means coming up with a "crazy spectacular production" that doesn't include much pyro.

"I'm not a big pyro guy. I'm scared to death," he says. "I know myself enough that I move around all over the place and sure enough, I'll be standing right over one of those things when it goes off.

"We don't need that. I'd light my a-- on fire," the singer jokes.

The Standing Room Only Tour will kick off in March 2024. Carly Pearce will appear as a supporting act for all dates.