Time Out for the Kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Why is it more important than ever to support St. Jude? That's a fair question with a simple answer.

The last year has been challenging and then some. You may have gotten sick, cared for a loved one, lost a job, struggled to pay your rent or mortgage, stretched to work and school your child at home, or worried about your family's safety every time someone knocked on the door. Our country was in turmoil, and every time we turn on the news, it's something awful again.

But as Darius Rucker recently told us, kids are still getting sick. Families are still battling cancer, and St. Jude is still fighting their battles alongside them, at no cost. St. Jude won't stop until there is no more cancer, but they need your support. They need the country music family to rally once again to ensure the world-renowned, life-saving therapy and research continues for the next 50 years.

This is Taste of Country and Townsquare Media's seventh radiothon for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Our $11 million raised is a small, but important part of the nearly $1 billion raised through Country Cares, the Randy Owen-founded initiative that started more than 30 years ago. Hundreds of radio stations have participated. Thousands of lives have been touched. It's all because you made a small sacrifice.

Over the next two days (Feb. 4-5), Taste of Country, The Boot and radio stations nationwide will bring awareness to St. Jude and ask for your support. Become a Partner in Hope for just $19 a month and get the enjoyment of knowing you're a part of St. Jude's We Won't Stop commitment. You'll even get a sharp, red T-shirt to show off.

The We Won't Stop T-shirt is St. Jude's token of gratitude for anyone who signs up to become a partner in hope. Tap the button below and enjoy photos of some of country's biggest stars who've made the We Won't Stop promise.