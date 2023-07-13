Toby Keith Spent His Birthday With a Legend

Toby Keith turned 62 last week, and he celebrated with some Mexican food, a watermelon-shaped raspberry cake and a legend.

Fishing legend Jimmy Houston shared a picture of the country singer giving a thumbs up to the camera before his dessert. Keith didn't share any highlights from his special day on social media, but it looks like he spent it mixing business and pleasure.

Jimmy Houston is a brand ambassador for Luck E Strike, a fishing company Keith recently acquired.

He's the longtime host of Jimmy Houston Outdoors and has done television for ESPN, OLN and NBC Sports.

At the time of the acquisition, Houston praised Keith as the right person to steer the company forward.

This latest photo and public appearance follows two pop-up shows to start the month, a celebration with the University of Oklahoma softball team after they won the National Championship, and time on the golf course during his annual charity golf event.

All came as Keith continues to battle cancer. Since revealing his diagnosis in 2021, the country star had said very little about his prognosis, but in a June 2023 interview with the Oklahoman, he expressed optimism even as he acknowledged tumors were still present.

"Now, they're trying to fight where the cancer backs up and says, 'Oh, you're fighting that tumor? We're gonna re-morph and turn into this kind of cancer,'" Keith told the paper. "So, while they (the cancer cells) are in the bullpen regrouping, we're trying to kill 'em with something different."

Musically, Keith's last project was a collection of his patriotic hits, released around Memorial Day.