Toby Keith’s Family Announce Private Funeral Plans
Toby Keith's family have announced their plans for a private funeral service for the late country superstar.
In a post to Keith's social media accounts on Saturday (Feb. 10), the family revealed plans for a service that is set to take place in the coming days.
"The Covel Family is hosting a private funeral service for family, band and crew only in mid-February," the message reads.
That doesn't mean fans won't get their chance to pay their final respects to the country icon.
"A memorial service to honor Toby will be announced only on Toby’s socials shortly," the post adds.
Keith's family are asking for donations to his Toby Keith Foundation in lieu of flowers. Those donations will go to support Keith's OK Kids Korral, which supports pediatric cancer patients and their families.
Toby Keith died "peacefully" on Monday (Feb. 5), "surrounded by his family," according to a post on his social media pages. He had battled stomach cancer since late 2021.
"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the statement added.
Tributes from family, friends, colleagues and fans have poured in since news of Keith's death broke on Tuesday (Feb. 6).
Toby Keith's son, Stelen Keith Covel, turned to social media to share a tribute to his late father, calling him "the strongest man I have ever known."
Keith's daughter, Krystal Keith, also shared a heart-wrenching tribute, saying she is "shattered" by his death, but focusing on her gratitude for the many happy times they had together as a family.
