Toby Keith has announced two upcoming live shows amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

The country superstar is set to perform two shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Dec. 10 and 11, according to a press release on Friday (Oct. 20).

“Y’all been waiting a long time to hear this, I’ve been waiting a long time to do this," Keith states. "I’m back, come see me. You’ll have the best time, I will too. We’ll never forget it. Can’t wait to see you there. Let’s go."

The newly announced concerts mark Keith's first large-scale shows since he revealed that he was battling stomach cancer in June of 2022. The country icon has been mostly keeping a low profile, but he returned to the stage for a pair of surprise pop-up shows in Oklahoma in July of 2023, which he said were a trial run to see if he had the physical stamina to get through a show.

Keith was on hand at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 to accept the Icon Award, and he also took the stage for an emotional performance of "Don't Let the Old Man In," which went viral. The song subsequently ascended to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Country Songs and Videos chart, as well as the Top 3 in the all-genre chart.

Keith turned to social media to share the news of his upcoming performances in a video clip, looking thin, but healthy as he addresses his fans.

Tickets for Toby Keith's upcoming Las Vegas gigs are set to go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27, at 10AM via LiveNation.com.