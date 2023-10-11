Toby Keith Shares the ‘System’ That Landed Him So Many Radio Hits

Toby Keith has had quite the career in country music. Over the course of more than three decades, Keith has won almost every award and accolade that there is to get.

Keith showed no signs of slowing down until his stomach cancer diagnosis in June of 2022. Thankfully, after a recent update and performance at the People's Choice Country Awards, the country legend seems to be on his way to recovery and possibly playing shows again.

With 20 No. 1 songs under his belt, Keith is set to release a compilation record titled 100% Songwriter on Nov. 3. The record features songs spanning Keith's discography that he wrote himself, including "Should've Been a Cowboy," "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" and "Who's Your Daddy?"

I had the chance to sit down with the living country music legend on Taste of Country Nights, and I wanted to know if he ever had any doubts about releasing any of the songs he wrote to radio.

Keith's tone was calm and confident as he said, "Uhhhh, no...I mean, the system got so easy for me, we were getting so much airplay, I had figured out who I was and what I did."

Keith continued:

"I'd write an album and I would tell the promotions staff, 'Here's your four singles, go work 'em.'"

Keith's album that drops in November features 13 songs that fans will surely be familiar with.

Toby Keith Mercury Nashville loading...

Toby Keith's 100% Songwriter Tracklist:

1. "Should've Been a Cowboy"

2. "He Ain't Worth Missin'"

3. "Wish I Didn't Know Now"

4. "Who's That Man?"

5. "Big Ol' Truck"

6. "Does That Blue Moon Ever Shine on You"

7. "Country Comes to Town"

8. "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This"

9. "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)"

10. "Who's Your Daddy?"

11. "Stays in Mexico"

12. "Honkytonk U"

13. "Crash Here Tonight"

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!