Toby Keith's been playing some pop-up shows lately, but none quite as impromptu as this.

When the country star stepped in for a recent Uber ride, he noticed that the car had an unusual extra feature: A karaoke machine. Of course, when he found one of his own hits in the song list, he just had to try it out for himself.

That's how Keith wound up treating his Uber driver, as well as the other passengers onboard, a private concert, singing karaoke to his own patriotic mega-hit, "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)." In a video clip shared to the singer's social media, Keith cracks a wide grin at the camera before launching into a heartfelt rendition of his song, holding the karaoke microphone as he sings. At the end of the performance, everyone -- including the driver -- breaks out in applause.

"This is what happens when my Uber has a karaoke machine..." Keith explained in the caption.

Keith has had more of a public presence in recent weeks, after staying quiet for about a year following his June 2022 announcement that he'd been diagnosed with stomach cancer. He played a couple of pop-up shows in Oklahoma in early July, and gave an interview to the Oklahoman saying that he was still fighting cancer, but feeling well enough to perform some test run shows to see if he has the stamina to tour this fall.

The singer celebrated his 62nd birthday earlier this month. He didn't share a birthday post, but fishing legend Jimmy Houston -- who celebrated with him -- posted a photo of Keith giving a thumbs up and enjoying some dessert on his special day.