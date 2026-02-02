TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy, who is 84 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning (Feb. 1.)

Police say that they suspect a crime in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance due to findings at her home, and multiple teams, including homicide detectives, have been dispatched to investigate the case.

When Did Savannah Guthrie's Mother Go Missing?

CNN reports that Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday evening (Jan. 31) at around 9:30 PM, near her home outside of Tucson, Ariz.

Nancy did not attend church the following day, and a member of her church called her family to let them know. That family member went to her house to check on her, and called 911 to report her missing around noon.

Why Do Police Suspect a Crime in the Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mother?

In a press conference on Monday (Feb. 2), Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos didn't specify what they found at the home, but said that it was "concerning to us."

"We believe now after we processed that crime scene that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime," Nanos stated.

"We know she didn't just walk out of there," he continued. "She did not leave on her own."

He stated that Nancy doesn't have cognitive issues.

Nanos called on any community members with information to come forward, since time is especially critical in this case. He noted that not only does Nancy have "physical challenges," but she is without "medication that if she doesn't have in 24 hours, it could be fatal."

What's the Latest Update in the Search For Savannah Guthrie's Mother?

In his statement on Monday, Nanos said that multiple teams are at the scene, and as of last night, he saw "probably 100 cars out there, all from the sheriff's department, all working this case."

Search and rescue teams are involved as well as homicide detectives, the latter of which is not standard, per CNN.

Fox News reports that authorities are also using helicopters, infrared cameras and drones, and that Customs and Border Protection is assisting in the search. The FBI has also been notified of the case.

What Has Savannah Guthrie Said About Her Mother's Disappearance?

TODAY opened with the news on Monday morning, and shared a statement from Savannah Guthrie.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," Guthrie said in a statement. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom."

"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact that Pima County Sheriff's Department at: 520-351-4900," the statement continued.