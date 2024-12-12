13 Most Shocking Country Music News Stories of 2024, Ranked

This year began with one of country music's most mild-mannered stars getting arrested, and then a few days later, another one followed.

Neither make the Top 5 on this list of country music's most shocking news stories from 2024.

Arrests are plentiful — at least four hitmakers you know and love got locked up, and two were on felony charges that have yet to be settled.

2024 will also be remembered as the year of collaborations and crossovers, both of which make our year-end gallery below. If you predicted who would have the No.1 song of the year one year ago, well, you're better than us.

Taste of Country created this list of the 13 most shocking news stories by scanning a year's worth of headlines and monitoring engagement and response over time. It was a good year for lawlessness and a good year for love. We avoided a high-profile breakup in country music this year.

Actually, come to think of it, no country couple or country group of significance called it quits.

One major death, a new gig for Carrie Underwood and the reemergence of Randy Travis all make this list. The Country Music Hall of Famer actually kicks off this list at No. 13. If you weren't stunned to hear a new song from the legend in May, then very few things will do it.