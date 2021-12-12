The upcoming country-themed Fox drama Monarch has revealed the first single from the show courtesy of its star, Trace Adkins. Adkins mines a classic hit from Hank Williams Jr. with a new arrangement of "A Country Boy Can Survive."

Williams wrote the song, which he released in 1982 as a single from his The Pressure Is On album. The song reached No. 2 and has become one of his signature songs. Adkins' version brings more of a rock edge to the song, which lends itself to the depth of his voice.

“I’ve lost count how many times I’ve listened to Hank Jr.’s ‘A Country Boy Can Survive,’” Adkins says in a press release. “Having the opportunity to record such an iconic song has been both exhilarating and daunting. I wanted to honor the original version while putting my own spin on it. I’m excited for this to be the first release from Monarch and for fans to hear all of the music we have coming out.”

The highly anticipated Monarch follows the lives of the Roman family, who are referred to as the "First Family of Country Music," as they navigate both the country music industry and fame. Adkins plays the family's famous musical father, Albie Roman.

Joining Adkins on Monarch is Susan Sarandon, who plays Albie's wife, Dottie Cantrell Roman, the "Queen of Country Music." The couple have built up the Roman name to be synonymous with country music and authenticity; however, the very foundation of their success is a lie, and it could all come crashing down. The couple's daughter, Nicolette Roman (Anna Friel), will do anything to protect the family's legacy.

Monarch will premiere on Fox on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, following the NFC Championship game. The show will then move to Tuesdays starting on Feb. 1.