Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift is a touchdown, if you ask the football star.

The NFL tight end reveals in a new interview that he and the pop star have quite a bit in common, especially in the area that matters most to him: Family.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he shares with the Wall Street Journal.

“Her team is her family," he adds of Swift. "Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, have been by their daughter's side throughout her entire career. Kelce's parents have also been very supportive of his football career, with his mom Donna attending many of his games in Kansas City.

In fact, Mama Kelce was there when Swift first accepted an invitation to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game, and the two sat together in a suite. That moment not only broke the internet, it also marked the moment that Kelce and Swift began their romance publicly.

It was rumored that the Swift and Kelce families would meet during a matchup between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Nov. 20, — Swift has famously declared her love of the Eagles before she cheered for the Chiefs — however, she has new plans. The 1989 star has extended her stay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she'll play a makeup Eras Tour concert Monday night.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelce gushes on Swift's "aura" and says she's both "hilarious" and "a genius."

