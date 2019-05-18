Travis Tritt's tour bus was involved in a fatal accident in the early morning hours on Saturday (May 18).

TMZ reports that Tritt's tour bus was traveling down a highway in South Carolina around 3AM on Saturday when a Jeep that was going the wrong way struck a pickup truck in front of the bus. According to TMZ, the driver of the jeep and the passenger in the pickup truck were both killed. One of the vehicles sideswiped Tritt's bus, but nobody on the bus was injured, and the vehicle only sustained minor damage.

WMBF News in Myrtle Beach reports that Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene around 3:30AM. There was one other injury in addition to the two fatalities. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Tritt turned to Twitter to share that the accident took place on Veteran's Highway as his bus was departing Myrtle Beach. He's since deleted photos of the crash.

"I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m literally shaken by what I witnessed," Tritt writes. "God bless those who died and their families. Two human beings died tonight for no reason other than stupidity. I’m saddened beyond belief!"

"I’m told that two people were killed in tonight’s accident as the result of someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired," Tritt shares. "Just a sober reminder to everyone to never drive if you’ve been drinking or impaired in any way. Uber or Lyft is just a phone call away."

"I beg everyone to please, please, please drive sober," the singer implores. "Know when to admit that you are too impaired to drive."

According to Tritt's official tour calendar, he and his band performed at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach n Friday night (May 17), with the Cadillac Three as their support act. That same bill is slated to appear on Saturday evening at Anderson Music Hall in Hiawassee, Ga.

Charlie Daniels Band is set to rejoin the tour on May 23 at the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City, Iowa., to resume Daniels' and Tritt's 2019 Outlaws & Renegades Tour.

