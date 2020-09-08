Trisha Yearwood will perform a special song at the ACM Awards in tribute to those members of the country music community who have died in 2020.

The powerhouse vocalist turned to social media on Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 8) to reveal the news, writing, "I’m honored to perform 'I’ll Carry You Home' @ACMawards on September 16, paying tribute to those we have lost in the Country Music industry."

Yearwood added the hashtags #ACMawards and #EveryGirl to her post.

"I'll Carry You Home" is a song that appears on Yearwood's most recent album, Every Girl, which she released in August of 2019. Written by Gordie Sampson, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, the song bears a message of assurance for those who are in need.

"I'll carry you home / I'll carry you home / So rest your heart easy / I'll carry you home," Yearwood sings in the chorus.

Yearwood joins a previously announced lineup of 2020 ACM Awards performers that includes Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, among others.

The ACM Awards will air on CBS again in 2020, with Keith Urban hosting from the Opry House in Nashville. Originally announced for Sunday, April 5, in Las Vegas, the 2020 ACM Awards were delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They are set for Sept. 16, 2020, at 8PM ET. This year's awards show will broadcast from three venues in Nashville, including the Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House.

