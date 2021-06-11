Trisha Yearwood and LeAnn Rimes touched off rumors of a so-called "feud" when they released competing versions of the same song on the exact same day, but according to a new television show, it actually wasn't even their idea.

Rimes and Yearwood ended up having huge success with their separate recordings of "How Do I Live," a Diane Warren-written song that Rimes — who was, at that time, still a teen country sensation — was first to record for the 1997 Nicholas Cage film Con Air.

But as an upcoming new episode of the AXS TV show Music's Greatest Mysteries reveals, it was actually the film's producers who decided that having an underage teenage girl perform the song as part of an R-rated film was inappropriate, so they approached Yearwood, who cut her own version of the song.

Rimes' version was more of a pop/adult contemporary take on the piece, while Yearwood gave more of a straight country reading. Producers went with Yearwood's version, but Rimes' team, not at all on board with that decision, went ahead and released her version of the song as a single the same day that Yearwood's was set to drop, deliberately putting the tracks in head-to-head competition.

Tune in to the season premiere of Music's Greatest Mysteries on AXS TV on Wednesday, July 7, at 8PM ET to find out which version of the song ultimately triumphed.

The show uses a mix of archival footage and new interviews to reveal the untold stories behind some of the biggest mysteries in the music business. Past episodes include a story about how the man who wrote one of Garth Brooks' megahits gave away his song rights to settle a bar tab, and an upcoming episode in this new six-episode season will include the inside story of Willie Nelson's battle with the IRS.

