Orange Blues! Tropicana Orange Juice Company Headed for Bankruptcy?

It's been a long road for Tropicana and its iconic orange juice. The company has been squeezing the profits out of oranges since 1947 — until now.

According to a new report from CNN, the juice company is facing major financial trouble. So much so that the burden of their financial issues will be taken on by you, the consumer.

Tropicana admits they may have to raise prices to try to cover for their lack of profits.

According to CNN, Tropicana Brands Group has been facing decreasing profits and dropping sales for a few years now, but an ongoing bacterial infection and a record-breaking hurricane cycle have created a perfect storm that's threatening the health of the company.

Citrus production has slowed 75 percent in the past 10 years. Part of the issue is the weather, and the other part is an ongoing bacterial infection without a cure, Huanglongbing.

This bacterial infection basically makes oranges green — so they not only look unappealing, but have a bitter taste, which is not good for orange juice-making.

All of this — plus the fact that the demand for orange juice has declined — is why you have seen OJ prices going up.

Between this and the rising egg prices due to the bird flu, it's an attack on breakfast as we know it.

Country Music's Hottest Dads — No. 1 is the Hottest! There are many dads in country music, but only a chosen few handsome dudes make our list of the hottest of the hot dads. Do you agree with who's on the list and how they are ranked? Gallery Credit: Evan Paul