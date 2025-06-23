Mayonnaise is loved by many and hated by a few, but did you know that there are two country artists who like it as a meal?

When country artists make their way into the Taste of Country studios, it is often for interviews, social media clips and other typical media-driven content. But when they come into Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, I always bring up food. Always.

Over the past few months I have been asking artists to tell us their favorite food or dish. Sometimes it is a fast food order, like when Russell Dickerson sent me to eat 100 chicken nuggets, or when Warren Zeiders gave me his go-to healthy snack.

You never know what you are going to get.

But even with that mentality, I was not prepared for what "Thinkin' Bout Cheatin" singer Mae Estes gave me as her old-school, go-to food. She named the "mayo Dorito sandwich."

I was shocked that this was good. In fact, full transparency here, I have made one since and it was still good, so when Chris Lane came into studio and gave me his mayo-inspired order, I actually was intrigued to go along with my fear.

Chris did me wrong. It was the worst sandwich I have ever had. Now, as we learned when I tried George Strait’s hangover cure, I am a person who doesn’t handle food texture well ... and this sandwich was just a glob.

So I’m not anti-mayo. In fact, I am very pro-mayo! But we can’t go banana on there ... sorry, Chris.

