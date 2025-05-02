Russell Dickerson is everywhere right now with his song “Happen to Me” charging up charts and filling out playlists, but he still had time to stop in at Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole and issue me a food challenge.

I’ve been asking different artists who come through studio what their favorite late-night snack is.

Runaway June love chicken nuggets and sushi, while Carrie Underwood let it be known that she enjoys one of the worlds most disgusting drinks ever (my opinion of course).

You can see me try that here:

As for Dickerson, this one was a challenge that was going to test my belt, as well as my endurance.

Now you need to remember that eating 100 nuggets is not an easy task. In fact, a 10-piece chicken nugget meal is 480 calories, so just the nuggets — sans sauces — check in at 4,800 calories.

Dickerson is known for running around and dancing all over the stage during his shows, so he can handle that kind of caloric intake, but not me. I do a radio show. That isn't even adding in the 60 calories for every honey mustard (I went through 6 in my quest).

So while I gave it my best shot, I wasn’t as good as Dickerson, but the good news is I am ready for the for the next country star start to swing through studio and give me their late-night snack order. Go on. I can handle it.

Wood is host of the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning from 6-10AM CT on the Taste of Country app, on local affiliates where available and online at tasteofcountry.com.