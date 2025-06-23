Tyler Farr is asking fans for prayers as his daughter battles pneumonia.

The illness has been so severe, it has 4-year-old Hollis Caroline Farr hospitalized.

The country singer first shared the news on Sunday (June 22) with a photo on social media. In it, his little girl sits in her hospital bed with a nasal cannula in her nose. She gives a faint smile to the camera.

"Y'all say some prayers for my lil munch," Farr writes in the caption. "She's in the hospital with pneumonia."

Country Community Rallies Around Tyler Farr's Daughter Hollis

A few country artists shared their support and concern for Hollis, with many wishing her good health.

"Aww man," Jason Aldean writes in the comments. "I hate to hear that. Hope she feels better soon bud."

Aldean's wife Brittany also chimed in with several praying hand emojis, and Aldean's sister, Kasi, wrote, "Oh no!!"

DeeJay Silver also contributed a broken heart emoji to the comments.

While details about his daughter's condition are few, Farr did offer up an updated on Monday (June 23), sharing another photo of Hollis in her hospital bed. This time, she is sleeping with her arms behind her head, a few stuffed animals share the bed with her. It looks like the nasal cannula has been removed.

"Glad to be back in TN w/ my little girl," Farr tells fans. "Thank you Williamson Medical Center for takin care of her and my wife @hannahcfarr."

Farr has been on the road this year and has more dates scheduled throughout the summer. His next show is scheduled for Friday, June 27. It has not been announced if that show will be postponed or not.

Who Are Tyler Farr's Children?

Farr and his wife Hannah have one child together. Hollis Caroline was born in January 2021. Due to preeclampsia and some blood pressure issues, she arrived six weeks before she was supposed to, weighing in at 4 lbs. and 2 oz. As a result, she spent some time in the neonatal intensive care unit.

As a proud girl dad, the country singer enjoys sharing videos and photos of his daughter. Most recently he shared a video of her walking down a dirt road toward a very vocal chicken.