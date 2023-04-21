Tyler Hubbard has released a never-before-heard demo of his fast-rising single, “Dancin’ in the Country,” featuring Keith Urban.

The feel-good song features Urban harmonizing on parts of the track, before flying solo in the verse.

“​​I know you feel that heat / Watermelon summer / Get them Luccheses / Stompin' like the thunder,” Urban sings over a thumping beat.

Sonically, Hubbard's demo deviates from the typical stripped-back, unadorned track. Instead, it's packed with electrifying guitar licks and banjo plucks that make it sound like a fully produced recording.

“‘Dancin’ in the Country’ has been a super fun song since day one, since the day we wrote it. I got to write this song with Keith Urban, my buddy Jon Nite and Ross Copperman, and it was an awesome day. A lot of great energy in that room, everybody kind of brought their strengths to the table,” Hubbard tells fans on Instagram.

“Keith was shredding the guitar and got together with Ross to just make this special track. Me and Jon were kind of putting some lyric and content together and some ideas and figuring out how we wanted this song to kind of unfold,” Hubbard adds. “It’s one of my favorite parts of the process, writing songs and seeing how the pieces of the puzzle come together.”

“So I wanted to do something different,” he continues. “I want to release this demo that actually turned out really cool. I always loved this demo. Props to Keith, props to Ross and Jon for an awesome day. I’m glad I get to release this demo and put it out into the world.”

“Dancin’ in the Country” is the second single off Hubbard’s self-titled debut solo album. The 18-song record includes its No. 1 lead single, “5 Foot 9.” “Dancin’ in the Country” is currently approaching the Top 5 on the Mediabase country chart.

Meanwhile, Urban’s current single, “Brown Eyes Baby,” is No. 15 and rising on the charts. His latest full-length album is 2020’s The Speed of Now Part 1. Since then, Urban has released two new tracks, “Nightfalls” and “Street Called Main,” both of which dropped in 2022.