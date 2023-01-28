Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

One of the biggest country music duos of all time is Florida Georgia Line. They enjoyed chart-topping success for more than a decade and made millions of fans and dollars doing it. Now, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have gone solo.

In 2022, Hubbard was on Keith Urban's The Speed of Now Tour, opening for him along with Ingrid Andress. I got the chance to sit down with Tyler and ask about what it's like touring with Keith.

He started telling me the story about how he and Ingrid pranked Keith on stage to end the tour last year. Part of Keith's show has a jungle/wilderness vibe, and he and Ingrid came out in full-on animal mascot suits behind him on stage.

As it turns out, the two men go way back:

Their future together looks bright as well. Tyler and Keith are two of the writers on "Dancin' in the Country," Tyler's new radio single.

We had a lot of fun and serious things to chat about in this latest episode of Taste of Country Nights On Demand. We talked about music, family, life and the passing of his father among other topics in this episode.

Take a listen to Taste of Country Nights On Demand Season 2, Ep. 2, and hear all about Tyler Hubbard's journey to a chart-topping solo career.