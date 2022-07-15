Tyler Hubbard has dropped a new song, “Way Home,” and it's a powerful message that will stop listeners in their tracks.

Co-written with frequent collaborators Canaan Smith and Corey Crowder, the stirring life anthem chronicles Hubbard's journey of faith and reckless pursuits, which eventually sees him finding refuge in God’s steadfast plans for him.

Although “Way Home” is deeply personal to Hubbard, its lyrical universality makes it possible for listeners to find aspects of their own life story in the song.

“I was running wide open / Firestones smokin', the day that I turned sixteen / I was hell-bent and reckless / Never stopped for directions/ Off-track with no way back for me,” Hubbard recalls in the honest opening verse over brisk guitar strums.

Then, with a fresh outlook on life and an understanding of what trusting God truly means, he offers hope to those who, like him, have been lost in the endless pursuit of fleeting happiness.

“Well, they say that life is a highway / And I've put some miles on mine/ More than one time, I took the wrong two-lane / Just lettin' my horses run wild / Yeah, I got lost / Until I got found / Oh, and now that it's well with my soul / I just ride in the seat next to Jesus / 'Cause I know He knows the way home,” Hubbard sings in the soaring emotionally packed chorus, which includes references to the traditional hymns “Amazing Grace” and “It Is Well with My Soul.”

“‘Way Home’ is one of the first songs that I wrote after I officially decided to make my album,” Hubbard tells fans on Instagram.

“For me, it’s a reflection on where I’ve been, where I am now, and where I want to be. As hard as it is sometimes, I find peace in remembering who is really in the driver's seat of this life, and it’s not me. I hope you guys love this song and know me even better after hearing it.”

“Way Home” is the latest preview of Hubbard’s forthcoming debut solo album from EMI Records/UMG Nashville. It will feature collaborations with hit Nashville songwriters including Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Rodney Clawson, Zach Kale, Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite, Jesse Frasure and Ben Johnson, as well as country superstars Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett, among others.

The as-yet-untitled collection will include earlier-released tracks “35’s,” which has accrued more than 1 million global streams, as well as its lead single “5 Foot 9,” which surpassed 40 million global streams and is currently climbing up the country radio charts.

Most recently, Keith Urban also announced Hubbard as one of the acts joining his The Speed of Now World Tour in the fall, alongside country-pop singer Ingrid Andress.