Alabama Football Has Cut Walker Hayes’ ‘Fancy Like’ From Its In-Stadium Playlist

Instagram/WalkerHayes

The University of Alabama has no love for the state's native son, Walker Hayes. Looking to re-energize a fanbase criticized for lacking pep, the Crimson Tide's athletic director cut "Fancy Like" from the playlist that plays in the stadium during home football games.

Tide 100.9 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., shares that Greg Byrne personally listened to the playlist that was being used and chose to cut two songs. The first? Maroon 5's "Moves by Jagger," a decidedly upbeat pop-rocker from 2011.

"We're not going to play that one again and we're not going to play the Applebee's song, we figured those two things out," Byrne revealed at a recent Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, per Tide 100.9.

The "Applebee's Song" is of course, "Fancy Like," Hayes' genre-busting hit from 2021. It's been the No. 1 Hot Country Song for most of the summer and has risen to the Top 5 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart in just 13 weeks — a relative finger snap.

The Adam Levine-led Maroon 5 have roots in Los Angeles, and given the age of their song, the band is unlikely to be hurt professionally or emotionally. Hayes, on the other hand, hails from Mobile, Ala., three hours south of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn University is just as far, so maybe the singer is a Tigers fan who's likely to flip a middle finger at his rival?

Social media says otherwise:

Dang, Alabama. That's cold. Real cold.

"Fancy Like" became a viral hit on TikTok when Hayes and his daughter did a dance that not only caught fire on social media, but inspired numerous fan and celebrity recreations. A remix with Kesha is also very popular.

Hayes, his wife and their six kids live in Tennessee now. So maybe, at the very least, the children grew up not loving the Crimson Tide?

Think again:

Ice. Cold.

Athletic Director Byrne has a few weeks to consider the consequences of his decision: The next Crimson Tide home game is on Oct. 23 against University of Tennessee. Any apology should come with an Oreo shake.

