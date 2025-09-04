A University of Kentucky cheerleader is facing serious charges following the death of her newborn child.

On Tuesday (Sept. 2), Laken Snelling pleaded not guilty to charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and concealing the birth of an infant.

According to KBTX, she was released on a $100,000 bond and remains on home incarceration at her parents’ house in Tennessee.

What Happened

Snelling, a member of the university’s competitive STUNT cheer team, was arrested on Aug. 27 after police responded to her Lexington, Ky., home near campus.

Authorities say an infant was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an arrest citation, the 21-year-old admitted to giving birth and to concealing evidence, including placing the infant in a black trash bag and hiding him in the closet after cleaning the area.

Autopsy Results

On Sept. 3, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced that a preliminary autopsy had not determined a cause of death.

“Extensive microscopic analyses are essential to determine the cause and manner of death,” Ginn said in a statement.

“I understand the community’s concern and sensitivity surrounding the death of a child,” he added. “We are conducting a thorough and methodical death investigation to ensure all facts are carefully considered.”

The investigation remains ongoing while further testing is conducted.

Who Is Laken Snelling?

According to the University of Kentucky Athletics website, Snelling is originally from White Pine, Tenn., and has competed with the Wildcats’ STUNT cheer team since 2021.

She also participated in local pageants, including the 2023 Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair.

What’s Next

Snelling is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26. Lexington police continue to ask anyone with information about the case to come forward.

The tragic circumstances surrounding the infant’s death remain under review as investigators await more detailed autopsy results.