Vince Gill sang "Go Rest High on That Mountain" as part of PBS' 2021 National Memorial Day Concert: A Night of Remembrance on Sunday (May 30). It was appropriate, as was the delivery and setting.

While the National Memorial Day Concert traditionally takes place as a live concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, this year's celebration of men and women in uniform was pre-taped and carried out in different locations across the country.

Gill sang from the stage at the iconic, empty, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The stage was mostly empty also; he was accompanied only by a pianist and his own acoustic guitar.

"Go Rest High on That Mountain" served as an emotional tribute all of those who lost their lives in service to the nation. While the song was originally penned with the deaths of country star Keith Whitley and Gill's own brother in mind, the song has since become a standard for memorial services, ranking alongside "Amazing Grace."

Gill's lyrics deeply resonate with the ultimate sacrifice made by so many men and women in uniform. "You weren't afraid to face the devil / You were no stranger to the rain / Go rest high on that mountain / Son, your work on earth is done," he sings.

This year's PBS National Memorial Day Concert was hosted by actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise. Gladys Knight, Alan Jackson, and Mickey Guyton were also part of the night's all-star lineup.

The full concert will remain available for two weeks following the live broadcast. You can watch it here. For information on supporting troops and veterans, check out the National Memorial Day Concert's hub for resources.

